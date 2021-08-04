Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HORIZON BNCP-IN is a bank holding company. Through subsidiaries, they are engaged as a full-service commercial bank offering a broad range of commercial and retail banking services, corporate and individual trust and agency services, commercial and personal property and casualty insurance services and other services incident to banking. “

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

HBNC stock opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. Horizon Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $744.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.28.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 32.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 16,269 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,630,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. 53.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

