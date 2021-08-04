Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%.

HST traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $15.16. The company had a trading volume of 9,765,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,932,689. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 26.76 and a quick ratio of 26.76. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $18.52.

HST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 18th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.47.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

