Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $101.96

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 101.96 ($1.33) and traded as low as GBX 95.10 ($1.24). Hostelworld Group shares last traded at GBX 97.20 ($1.27), with a volume of 120,474 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £113.99 million and a PE ratio of -2.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Hostelworld Group Company Profile (LON:HSW)

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online hostel booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld brand. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Hostelworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostelworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.