Houlihan Lokey, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

Houlihan Lokey has increased its dividend payment by 60.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

HLI stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,604. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $55.11 and a 52 week high of $91.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.37.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.84 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $724,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $928,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,923 shares of company stock worth $2,445,675. 26.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.17.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

