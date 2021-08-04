Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian Sells 10,000 Shares

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $1,054,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,898,433.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Hovnanian Enterprises stock opened at $106.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.65. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $146.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.83.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The construction company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $703.16 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 21.77%.
About Hovnanian Enterprises
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
