Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian Sells 10,000 Shares

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $1,054,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,898,433.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hovnanian Enterprises stock opened at $106.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.65. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $146.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.83.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The construction company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $703.16 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 21.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOV. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 103.4% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 203,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,510,000 after acquiring an additional 103,426 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $6,545,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 46,562 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 248,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,281,000 after purchasing an additional 45,868 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $2,077,000. 39.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.