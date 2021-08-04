HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Short Interest Up 21.6% in July

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,250,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the June 30th total of 29,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

HPQ has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 25.5% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,165 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in HP by 1.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,746,290 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $82,888,000 after acquiring an additional 42,852 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in HP by 43.3% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,244,199 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $37,603,000 after acquiring an additional 376,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.15. 193,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,065,148. The firm has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.44. HP has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

