HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 480 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

HSBC (LON:HSBA) has been given a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.59% from the stock’s current price.

HSBA has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) price objective on HSBC in a report on Monday. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.94) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price objective on HSBC in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 605 ($7.90) price objective on HSBC in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 458.67 ($5.99).

HSBA stock opened at GBX 398.05 ($5.20) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 422.47. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The stock has a market capitalization of £81.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

