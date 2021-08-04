HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $295.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) will post $295.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $295.00 million to $297.00 million. HubSpot posted sales of $203.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HubSpot.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.98 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUBS. UBS Group began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on HubSpot from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.35.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $366,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,270,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total value of $1,246,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,896,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,719 shares of company stock valued at $25,638,644 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in HubSpot by 294.9% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,059,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,249.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

HUBS stock traded up $6.11 on Friday, hitting $590.00. 549,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,211. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $560.10. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $230.92 and a 12-month high of $616.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of -295.00 and a beta of 1.68.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HubSpot (HUBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.