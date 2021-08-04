Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Short Interest Up 21.2% in July

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 477,300 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the June 30th total of 393,800 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 583,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

HDSN stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $3.53. The company had a trading volume of 11,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,966. Hudson Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Hudson Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $33.78 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Hudson Technologies will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hudson Technologies news, VP Kathleen Houghton sold 13,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $38,613.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,343.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 23,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $59,336.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 366,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,976.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,503 shares of company stock valued at $137,073. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 1,437.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 286,049 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 34.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1.75 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

