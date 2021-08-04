Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €38.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2021

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €38.00 ($44.71) price target from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 26.81% from the stock’s current price.

BOSS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.50 ($51.18) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.70 ($47.88) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hugo Boss has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €41.36 ($48.66).

BOSS opened at €51.92 ($61.08) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion and a PE ratio of -17.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is €47.80. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 52-week high of €53.00 ($62.35).

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.