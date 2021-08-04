Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €38.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €38.00 ($44.71) price target from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 26.81% from the stock’s current price.

BOSS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.50 ($51.18) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.70 ($47.88) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hugo Boss has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €41.36 ($48.66).

BOSS opened at €51.92 ($61.08) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion and a PE ratio of -17.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is €47.80. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 52-week high of €53.00 ($62.35).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

