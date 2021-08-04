Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) were up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.72 and last traded at $16.65. Approximately 14,958 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,024,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.88.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.10. The firm has a market cap of $960.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of -2.35.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Humanigen, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Cameron Durrant sold 81,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $1,680,942.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dale Chappell sold 76,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $1,447,155.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,204,670 shares of company stock valued at $40,144,010 in the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGEN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the first quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Humanigen during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Humanigen by 21.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 38.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

