Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) were up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.72 and last traded at $16.65. Approximately 14,958 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,024,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.88.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.
The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.10. The firm has a market cap of $960.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of -2.35.
In other news, CEO Cameron Durrant sold 81,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $1,680,942.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dale Chappell sold 76,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $1,447,155.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,204,670 shares of company stock valued at $40,144,010 in the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGEN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the first quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Humanigen during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Humanigen by 21.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 38.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN)
Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.
