Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to post earnings of $2.49 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HII opened at $204.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52-week low of $136.44 and a 52-week high of $224.13.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $27,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at $6,625,597.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,559 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,113 over the last quarter. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.29.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

