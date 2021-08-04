Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $224.09 Million

Analysts expect Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) to announce sales of $224.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $229.60 million and the lowest is $219.36 million. Huron Consulting Group reported sales of $205.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year sales of $878.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $862.78 million to $894.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $950.33 million, with estimates ranging from $931.75 million to $973.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.39%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of HURN opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $61.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $899,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,722 shares in the company, valued at $7,868,881.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 17,945 shares of company stock worth $950,540 over the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HURN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,891,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth $22,998,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 282.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,713,000 after buying an additional 83,736 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,458,000 after buying an additional 74,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter worth $3,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

