Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HY. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,298,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,246,000 after acquiring an additional 58,643 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, VP Gregory Breier sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $186,202.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,813.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 31.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

HY stock opened at $69.59 on Wednesday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.26 and a 1 year high of $102.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 1.14.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.25). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $732.20 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

