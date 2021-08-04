Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 0.99%.

Shares of HY stock traded down $8.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,566. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a twelve month low of $35.26 and a twelve month high of $102.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

In related news, VP Gregory Breier sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $186,202.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $411,813.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

