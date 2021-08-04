ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.34

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.34 and last traded at $19.30, with a volume of 21592 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.81.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.69. The company has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0537 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. ICICI Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ICICI Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in ICICI Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Company Profile (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Other Banking. The Retail Banking segment includes exposures of the bank, which satisfy the four qualifying criteria of regulatory retail portfolio as stipulated by the Reserve Bank of India guidelines on the Basel III framework.

