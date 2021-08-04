iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Shares Gap Down to $5.66

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.66, but opened at $5.45. iClick Interactive Asia Group shares last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 2,912 shares.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.10.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.52.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 680.6% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

