IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.570-$1.610 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.IDEX also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.260-$6.360 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IEX. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEX has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $233.71.

NYSE IEX traded down $1.99 on Wednesday, hitting $226.78. 191,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,611. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX has a 52-week low of $164.58 and a 52-week high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,604. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

