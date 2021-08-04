IES (IESC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

IES stock opened at $54.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.66. IES has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $56.24.

In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,890.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $36,011.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,255 shares of company stock worth $676,516. Company insiders own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

