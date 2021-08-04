iExec RLC Price Hits $3.40 on Exchanges (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One iExec RLC coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.40 or 0.00008541 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded 28% higher against the U.S. dollar. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $271.92 million and approximately $16.94 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00060577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002664 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015340 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.67 or 0.00836724 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00094697 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00043145 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

