IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 4,507 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 4,289,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $655,868,000 after buying an additional 1,328,244 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,969,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,509,000 after purchasing an additional 125,961 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $494,584,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 505.1% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,022,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,890,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,102,000 after purchasing an additional 724,692 shares during the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALXN shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.89.

ALXN opened at $182.50 on Wednesday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.91 and a twelve month high of $187.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

