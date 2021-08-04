IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $6.06 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,224 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $510,600,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,646,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,301,000 after buying an additional 1,002,406 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 816.2% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 860,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,661,000 after buying an additional 766,639 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 249.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 961,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,753,000 after buying an additional 686,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,736,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,797,000 after buying an additional 633,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.43.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $135.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The company has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

