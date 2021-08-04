IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,264 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.2% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 15.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $93.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.85. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $75.45 and a 12 month high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MNST shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.94.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

