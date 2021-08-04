IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 10,454 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 73.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,618,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,285 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 50.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,318,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,346,000 after acquiring an additional 777,759 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 21.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,759,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,393,000 after acquiring an additional 659,918 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 250.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 745,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,134,000 after acquiring an additional 532,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,283,000 after acquiring an additional 472,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEP. Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.65.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,716,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AEP stock opened at $89.09 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

