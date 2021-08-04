IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 11,068 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 280.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD stock opened at $74.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.03. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.12 and a 1 year high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

