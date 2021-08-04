iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) Short Interest Down 18.5% in July

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,400 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the June 30th total of 125,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of iMedia Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iMedia Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in iMedia Brands by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 21,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iMedia Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,650,000. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of iMedia Brands in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:IMBI opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $109.77 million, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. iMedia Brands has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $10.48.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $113.20 million for the quarter. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 31.52%. As a group, analysts expect that iMedia Brands will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company in the United States. It operates through two segments, ShopHQ and Emerging. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, website, mobile, social media, and over-the-top platforms in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty and wellness products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

