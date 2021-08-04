Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $12.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IMVT. Raymond James cut Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Immunovant from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Immunovant from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.77.

Immunovant stock opened at $7.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.81. Immunovant has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $53.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Equities analysts expect that Immunovant will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Immunovant by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. 41.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

