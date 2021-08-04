IMV (IMV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter. IMV had a negative net margin of 10,579.51% and a negative return on equity of 94.95%. On average, analysts expect IMV to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ IMV opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.52. IMV has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $5.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09.

IMV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of IMV in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.18.

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

