Independence Bank of Kentucky Cuts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.82.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.00. 102,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,679,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $98.67 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

