Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Main Street Research LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 2,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $8.45 on Wednesday, hitting $361.00. 49,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,738. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $99.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $402.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $380.68.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

