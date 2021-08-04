Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $777,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,016,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $903,000.

Shares of VO traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $241.07. The stock had a trading volume of 38,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,822. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.17 and a 12 month high of $242.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.50.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

