Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 835 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 1.2% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779,463 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2,912.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,325,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215,441 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,492 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,743,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,075,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 35,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $2,149,324.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,264.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on USB. Barclays lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.23.

USB traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $55.27. The stock had a trading volume of 193,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,586,334. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $82.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

