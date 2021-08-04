Independence Bank of Kentucky Trims Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 707.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.72.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.68. 181,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,921,781. The company has a market capitalization of $204.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.19. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $119.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 150.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

