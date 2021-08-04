Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.760-$0.780 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.39.

Independence Realty Trust stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.77. The company had a trading volume of 12,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,341. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.58. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $20.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 8.53%. On average, analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

