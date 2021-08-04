Indexed Finance (NDX) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.23 Million

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and approximately $119,550.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $3.78 or 0.00009576 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00047806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00101677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00144722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,493.43 or 1.00058773 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002685 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $333.35 or 0.00844549 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

