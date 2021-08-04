Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of ILPT opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.01. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $27.71.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 39.63%. On average, analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ILPT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,296,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,416,000 after acquiring an additional 509,989 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,748,000 after purchasing an additional 203,998 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,736,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,170,000 after buying an additional 119,660 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $2,811,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,298,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,250,000 after buying an additional 93,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

