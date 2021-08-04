Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.31. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $27.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ILPT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,296,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,416,000 after purchasing an additional 509,989 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 47.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,748,000 after purchasing an additional 203,998 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,736,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,170,000 after purchasing an additional 119,660 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $2,811,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,298,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,250,000 after purchasing an additional 93,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

