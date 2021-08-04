Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been given a €45.00 ($52.94) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €32.50 ($38.24) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €39.04 ($45.93).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.