Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Issues Earnings Results

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07), Yahoo Finance reports. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

OTCMKTS:IFNNY traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.98. 713,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,280. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.40. The company has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.08, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IFNNY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Infineon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.