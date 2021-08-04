Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Issues Earnings Results

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07), Yahoo Finance reports. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

IFNNY stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.61. The stock had a trading volume of 158,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,181. The company has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.56, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.37.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Infineon Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.