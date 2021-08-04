Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 125.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Infinity Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.95. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The firm has a market cap of $236.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.12.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,251.75% and a negative return on equity of 304.81%. Research analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 267.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,215,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,544 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 105.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,570 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,141,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 305,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

