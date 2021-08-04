Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) will report $1.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand posted sales of $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full year sales of $5.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $5.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.69.

IR traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.32. The stock had a trading volume of 10,407,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,895. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.35 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $52.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.34.

In other news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 107.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,292,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,102,000 after buying an additional 6,872,342 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $147,637,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth $102,772,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,133,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,187,613,000 after buying an additional 1,796,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,507,000 after buying an additional 1,403,832 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

