Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ingredion had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Ingredion updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.450-$6.850 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.45-$6.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $87.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.85 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.41. Ingredion has a fifty-two week low of $68.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Get Ingredion alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

INGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.