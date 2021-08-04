InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.100-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $305 million-$315 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $292.45 million.InMode also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.000-$1.010 EPS.

Shares of InMode stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.98. The company had a trading volume of 7,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.47. InMode has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $117.39.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. InMode had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 45.87%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of InMode from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InMode from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of InMode from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.00.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

