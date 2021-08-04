Insider Buying: Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Director Dennis W. Archer, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.69 per share, for a total transaction of $20,690.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

IBCP stock opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. Independent Bank Co. has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $24.73. The firm has a market cap of $464.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.70.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 31.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.20%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 48.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

