Insider Buying: WH Ireland Group plc (LON:WHI) Insider Buys 11,000 Shares of Stock

WH Ireland Group plc (LON:WHI) insider Phillip Wale purchased 11,000 shares of WH Ireland Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of £6,270 ($8,191.80).

Phillip Wale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Phillip Wale bought 29,295 shares of WH Ireland Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of £16,991.10 ($22,198.98).

WH Ireland Group stock opened at GBX 57.50 ($0.75) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.64. WH Ireland Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 32 ($0.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 59.90 ($0.78). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 57.36. The company has a market cap of £35.68 million and a P/E ratio of 29.87.

WH Ireland Group plc, a financial services company, provides wealth management, wealth planning, and corporate and institutional broking services primarily in the United Kingdom and the Isle of Man. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management, and Corporate and Institutional Broking. The Wealth Management segment provides bespoke wealth management solutions and independent financial advisory services to retail clients.

