Insider Buying: Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Insider Buys 6,430 Shares of Stock

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) insider Adam Crozier bought 6,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,111 ($40.65) per share, for a total transaction of £200,037.30 ($261,350.01).

Shares of WTB opened at GBX 3,077 ($40.20) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,147.10. Whitbread plc has a one year low of GBX 1,997 ($26.09) and a one year high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59).

WTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,010 ($52.39) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whitbread has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,660 ($47.82).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

