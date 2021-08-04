Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells 13,888 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Lawrence Page sold 13,888 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,733.78, for a total value of $37,966,736.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,966,736.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Lawrence Page also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 27th, Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total value of $11,277,741.52.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,343.25, for a total value of $32,545,399.25.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total value of $9,043,196.14.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,725.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,800.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,565.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,045.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $2,118,088,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after buying an additional 804,739 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,308,000 after buying an additional 597,326 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 353.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,296,779,000 after buying an additional 488,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $831,604,000 after buying an additional 252,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

