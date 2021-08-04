Insider Selling: American Express (NYSE:AXP) CFO Sells 74,677 Shares of Stock

American Express (NYSE:AXP) CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,129,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508,285. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $179.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $133.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in American Express by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 price target (up from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, started coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.31.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

