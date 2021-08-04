Insider Selling: Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Director Robert Galford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $137,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Forrester Research stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.19. 1,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.48 million, a PE ratio of 78.93, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $48.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.28.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 2.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Forrester Research during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 1,372.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 63.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Forrester Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Forrester Research during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

